New effort to put St. Louis residency rule repeal on ballot advances at Board of Aldermen

Krewson and other supporters has said the change is needed to help the city fill vacancies in the police department and some other city agencies.

"It breaks down some of the fragmentation I see in our region," Alderman Heather Navarro, D-28th Ward, added in debate Friday.

Some opponents reiterated arguments that the city's tax base could be hurt if large numbers of current employees move to the suburbs.

Others said the city hasn't done a good enough job recruiting its own residents to fill vacancies.

"We have a high unemployment rate yet we have a high vacancy rate in our own city openings," said Alderman Cara Spencer, D-20th Ward, who is running against Krewson for mayor next year.

The St. Louis Police Officers Association has said it would ask Gov. Mike Parson to include a police repeal measure on the agenda for any special session he might call later this year.

If the issue doesn't come up during a special session, the earliest the Legislature could address it again would be in its regular 2021 session beginning in January.

