New effort to put St. Louis residency rule repeal on ballot advances at Board of Aldermen

ST. LOUIS — A renewed effort to let St. Louis voters decide on repealing the residency requirement for city police and other civil-service employees won tentative approval Friday at the Board of Aldermen.
The proposed city charter amendment, endorsed on a 20-6 vote, must be voted on again by aldermen to qualify for the Nov. 3 election ballot.
The sponsor, Alderman Joe Vaccaro, D-23rd Ward, said it would be better to let city residents decide the issue than to leave it to the Missouri Legislature.
"Going around the voters...is wrong," Vaccaro said.
Mayor Lyda Krewson earlier this year asked the Legislature to pass a state law outlawing the St. Louis requirement after aldermen last year rejected her appeal to put a charter amendment on the ballot.
The state bills, which didn't require voter approval, failed during the Legislature's regular session that ended last month.
Krewson and other supporters has said the change is needed to help the city fill vacancies in the police department and some other city agencies.
"It breaks down some of the fragmentation I see in our region," Alderman Heather Navarro, D-28th Ward, added in debate Friday.
Some opponents reiterated arguments that the city's tax base could be hurt if large numbers of current employees move to the suburbs.
Others said the city hasn't done a good enough job recruiting its own residents to fill vacancies.
"We have a high unemployment rate yet we have a high vacancy rate in our own city openings," said Alderman Cara Spencer, D-20th Ward, who is running against Krewson for mayor next year.
The St. Louis Police Officers Association has said it would ask Gov. Mike Parson to include a police repeal measure on the agenda for any special session he might call later this year.
If the issue doesn't come up during a special session, the earliest the Legislature could address it again would be in its regular 2021 session beginning in January.
This article will be updated
