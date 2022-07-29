New gates, more cops: Will an extra tax help south St. Louis neighbors feel safer?

ST. LOUIS — Some people in a stretch of south St. Louis feel like they’re not getting their money’s worth out of their tax dollars. So they want to pay more.

They’re asking their neighbors in Holly Hills and a slice of Bevo Mill to vote Tuesday to add an average of $200 to their property taxes and raise about $400,000 per year. They’re hoping to combat a sinking feeling that the area is on the verge of slipping, if it isn’t already: High-profile crimes and gunshots at night are making some feel less safe. Car racing in the park keeps people up at night. And the city isn’t responding as quickly as it used to, they say, to reports of dead trees and overgrown medians.

“The city is not in a good place right now,” said State Rep. Steve Butz, a Democrat and longtime Holly Hills resident. “There’s a consensus that we need to do more if we can.”

A new special taxing district could do what backers say the city can’t: put more police on the beat, add new crosswalks with flashing lights to keep pedestrians safer, clean up the medians, and add gates at Carondelet Park.

“We just want to give ourselves a little bit more,” said Christa Edelen, president of the Holly Hills Improvement Association. “We’re keeping ourselves from declining.”

If the measure passes, Holly Hills will become the latest neighborhood to put its name to a special levy to bolster services traditionally run out of City Hall. And it’s not entirely a surprise: The city is struggling with hundreds of vacancies in its ranks, hindering its ability to fight crime, answer 911 calls, respond to medical emergencies and collect the trash.

Some in the area balk at the idea of paying more for the basics, and are dubious that the district will be able to deliver on its promises. Others worry that more police and a gated park aren’t welcoming in a neighborhood that has gotten more racially and economically diverse over the years.

“I don’t want this to be like a private community in the Central West End,” said Katy Glass, a school librarian.

Supporters go block-by-block

Developers built Holly Hills a century ago with the idea of bringing the elegance of Hollywood, California, to the south side. And what it lacks in iconic signs and impressive hills, it makes up for with tight-knit community where kids walk to school each morning, a collection of tidy brick homes, and easy access to Carondelet Park, the city’s third-largest.

But in recent years, residents say, some cracks have appeared in that idyllic façade.

Butz remembers the three carjackings in less than three months in 2015. After that, he started taking donations to hire some off-duty cops to supplement regular patrols.

Residents complain of break-ins and troublemakers gathering in the park at night. “We have gunshots, loud parties all night, constant loud racing, ATVs all over the place,” former Alderwoman Sarah Wood Martin told an aldermanic committee earlier this year. “And the city just doesn’t necessarily always have the resources to mitigate that activity.”

Some also say medians are getting shabby, trash is getting worse on the east side of the park, and drivers are turning tree-lined Holly Hills Boulevard into a drag strip. Nick Hartzler, who said he’s lived in the area for more than 20 years, told the committee that residents who volunteer for periodic neighborhood cleanup have had to hold cleanups more and more often.

Around the fall of last year, all of that frustration turned into serious conversations about a special taxing district. Brooks Goedeker, a Holly Hills resident who’s worked with similar districts professionally for years and now runs redevelopment efforts in Midtown for St. Louis University, helped organize outreach efforts. Supporters went block by block, then to the neighborhood association, and then to the Board of Aldermen to put the proposal on the ballot.

At the hearing in May, nearly every speaker spoke in support of the measure, telling aldermen it would help preserve a neighborhood where they can build their lives, their kids can walk to school and they can sleep in peace. “Our goal is just to keep the neighborhood safe and a great place to be,” said one, John Hogan.

But it was hard to find that level of consensus around the neighborhood.

In every neighborhood, a district

There were supporters, like a man picking up trash in the park who declined to give his name. But there were others who didn’t know much about the plan, and said the place seemed fine to them. Bruna Bardho, 28, an engineer at Boeing, said she hears gunshots sometimes, but they’re not close. “People still walk around,” she said.

Alan Nuber, 75, who was walking his dog, Tank, and said he’s lived in Holly Hills for most of his life, had a similar attitude about the handful of garage break-ins he’s heard about in the area.

“You have that everywhere,” he said. “And I don’t know what they’re going to do for beautification. It’s the city’s job to trim the trees.”

That’s what got Paul Seger, a realtor who used to be the president of the neighborhood association. “I get where this is coming from,” he said. “But I don’t want to pay for these city services twice.” He said if people who live on Holly Hills Boulevard right next to the park really want gates and extra patrols there, they could pay for it themselves.

Alderwoman Anne Schweitzer, who represents part of the neighborhood and sponsored the bill to put the issue on the ballot, said she has mixed feelings on the matter, and is hearing from people on both sides.

Butz, the state representative, has high hopes. If this can help Holly Hills, he said, why not the rest of the city?

He’ll be an evangelist. “I want to take that idea to every neighborhood in the city that’s interested.”

If passed, the first taxes will be collected at the end of the year, and the mayor will appoint a district board to prepare a budget.

Polls open at 6 a.m. Tuesday.