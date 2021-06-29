New Illinois law lets college athletes sign endorsements

CHICAGO — College athletes in Illinois can profit from endorsements and hire agents under a plan signed into law Tuesday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The newly-inked law comes as roughly two dozen other states have adopted or considered similar plans allowing student athletes to profit from their names, images and likenesses.

“This bill is about equity. It’s about parity. It’s about autonomy. It’s about fair market," Rep. Kambium Buckner, a former college football player, said during the signing at the University of Illinois. “What we are signaling here is that we cannot continue to economically suppress these young people while they infuse tremendous amounts of money into our economies."

The Chicago Democrat, who was a bill sponsor, said it's "not just a win for the star quarterback or star point guard” but chance for all student athletes to benefit, including a tennis player being paid for teaching lessons.

The law, which takes effect July 1, applies to public and private schools.