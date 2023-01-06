New lane shifts planned Monday for I-55 near St. Louis-St. Louis County line

ST. LOUIS — Interstate 55 between Virginia Avenue in St. Louis and Weber Road in St. Louis County will be reduced Monday to two lanes from four lanes in each direction to accommodate the latest segment of an ongoing bridge rehab project along the highway.

Beginning at 9 a.m., work crews will close two northbound I-55 lanes and shift the two others to the southbound side of the interstate.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said crews also will shut down the Germania Street and Loughborough Avenue entrance ramps to northbound I-55 and the northbound exit ramp to Loughborough.

MoDOT expects in March to shift and reduce lanes on another segment of I-55 in the city, between Arsenal and Potomac streets.