 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New lane shifts planned Monday for I-55 near St. Louis-St. Louis County line

  • 0
Inflation-Infrastructure

Traffic flows through a construction zone along Interstate 55 on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in St. Louis. The Missouri Department of Transportation is doing a series of improvement projects along I-55. (Jeff Roberson, Associated Press)

 Jeff Roberson

ST. LOUIS — Interstate 55 between Virginia Avenue in St. Louis and Weber Road in St. Louis County will be reduced Monday to two lanes from four lanes in each direction to accommodate the latest segment of an ongoing bridge rehab project along the highway.

Beginning at 9 a.m., work crews will close two northbound I-55 lanes and shift the two others to the southbound side of the interstate.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said crews also will shut down the Germania Street and Loughborough Avenue entrance ramps to northbound I-55 and the northbound exit ramp to Loughborough.

MoDOT expects in March to shift and reduce lanes on another segment of I-55 in the city, between Arsenal and Potomac streets.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News