New members added to Missouri House Conservation Committee ahead of controversial vote

Expanded committee

In addition to Vescovo adding six Republicans, two Democrats were added to the committee.

The expanded panel now includes 21 members — 15 Republicans and six Democrats, up from nine Republicans and four Democrats at the start of the legislative session.

One of the new members, Rep. Justin Hill, R-Lake Saint Louis, said Saturday he hadn't received notice he had been appointed to the committee, and said he didn't know how he would vote.

"You don't want a limited number of people debating something that involves the whole state, right?" he said. But, "I haven't even read it yet. So I wish I could give you an educated opinion."

Democrats raised concerns about Vescovo's action and the planned Monday vote.

Rep. Tracy McCreery, D-Olivette, one of two Democrats recently appointed, said Friday she suspected Vescovo's move was because of the Monday vote.

"When I look at the bills that have been referred to that committee, I think the most controversial one is concerning changing — dramatically changing the makeup of the Missouri Department of Conservation commissioners," she said.