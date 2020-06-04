New Missouri law expands absentee voting during pandemic
New Missouri law expands absentee voting during pandemic

St. Louis County Board of Elections keeping busy

Election judge Jean Wheeler sits across from election judge Lemora Wade and opens absentee ballots on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, at the St. Louis County Board of Elections in St. Ann. Missouri statues state that ballots must be opened in the presence of two election judges from opposite parties and initialed by both. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

 J.B. Forbes

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday signed a bill into law that will allow people to vote by mail this year if they’re concerned about the coronavirus.

Voters currently can request absentee ballots only if they provide an excuse for why they can’t vote in person. Illness is one option, but the law isn’t explicit on whether the illness excuse covers healthy voters concerned about catching or spreading COVID-19.

Under the new law, people considered at-risk of the coronavirus — those age 65 and older, living in a long-term care facility or with certain existing health problems — could vote absentee without needing to have their ballot notarized. Anyone else could cast a mail-in ballot but would need to get it notarized.

“Any Missourian affected by COVID-19 should still be able to vote, including those who are sick or considered at-risk,” Parson said in a statement.

The law expires at the end of this year. 

