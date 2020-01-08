New perk for Missouri lawmakers: Valet parking

JEFFERSON CITY — Nearly four years after first floating the idea, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has launched a valet parking service in the Capitol parking garage.

As lawmakers streamed back to the capital city Wednesday for the start of the new legislative session, those with access to the basement garage were greeted by a taxpayer-paid parking attendant, who will help jockey vehicles into the limited space.

“It’s a good part-time job to have when you’re 70,” said Roger Lehnhoff, who started Monday.

Along with the prime spots themselves, the valet is one more perk enjoyed by members of the House and Senate, who are paid $35,900 annually for their work during the January to May session.

Lehnhoff is a retired maintenance supervisor with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. He said a state official reached out to him about the post.

Officials with the Office of Administration did not immediately return a Post-Dispatch request for further information about the position. Lehnhoff said it will last until lawmakers leave for the summer.