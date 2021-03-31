New poll shows Tishaura Jones, Cara Spencer still running close

ST. LOUIS — Tishaura Jones and Cara Spencer are still running close, according to a poll conducted just before the race entered the final week before Tuesday’s election.

Jones’ 42%-to-37% lead over Spencer was within the margin for error of plus or minus 4% in the survey, conducted over four days through Sunday by Show Me Victories, a Democratic political consulting firm. The remaining 21% were undecided.

When undecided voters leaning to a candidate are added to their totals, Jones led, 47% to 41% with 12% undecided.

Participating in the poll were 650 likely voters contacted through interactive robocalling to landline phones and texts to cell phones.

A similar poll of 550 voters by Show Me on March 4-6 had Jones ahead, 40% to 35%, within the margin for error of plus or minus 4.2%.

Show Me Victories isn’t working for either campaign or other effort to support the mayoral candidates.