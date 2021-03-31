 Skip to main content
New poll shows Tishaura Jones, Cara Spencer still running close
The two candidates advancing to the April 6 St. Louis mayoral runoff are Tishaura Jones, left, and Cara Spencer.

ST. LOUIS  — Tishaura Jones and Cara Spencer are still running close, according to a poll conducted just before the race entered the final week before Tuesday’s election.

Jones’ 42%-to-37% lead over Spencer was within the margin for error of plus or minus 4% in the survey, conducted over four days through Sunday by Show Me Victories, a Democratic political consulting firm. The remaining 21% were undecided.

When undecided voters leaning to a candidate are added to their totals, Jones led, 47% to 41% with 12% undecided.

Participating in the poll were 650 likely voters contacted through interactive robocalling to landline phones and texts to cell phones.

A similar poll of 550 voters by Show Me on March 4-6 had Jones ahead, 40% to 35%, within the margin for error of plus or minus 4.2%.

Show Me Victories isn’t working for either campaign or other effort to support the mayoral candidates.

The firm was paid to do some polling and research by Leadership Counts, a committee that backed Aldermanic President Lewis Reed in the March 2 mayoral primary and has since donated to a pro-Jones committee.

However, Bryce Summary, Show Me Victories’ polling director, said that work only dealt with aldermanic races.

