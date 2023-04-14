JEFFERSON CITY — A controversial rule affecting public libraries in Missouri will go into effect May 30 without having been vetted by lawmakers and the public in an open hearing.

The measure, which is being pushed by a Republican candidate for governor, will be printed in the Missouri Register Monday, putting it on track to be formally in place this summer.

The rule introduced by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft would block state funding for libraries if they offer books that are pornographic for minors or labeled as obscene under state statutes.

Ashcroft, who announced a 2024 run for governor earlier this month, floated the change in October amid other attacks on state funding for libraries as part of a push by conservatives to crack down on drag shows, limit transgender care and curb discussions in public schools about race, diversity and equity.

Under the plan, Missouri’s 160 local public libraries will have to adopt policies on the age-appropriateness of literature. The original rule allowed anyone to be able to challenge access to books. A revised version says only a parent of a minor can challenge access.

While the Missouri Library Association said that change was a good step, officials remain outraged over Ashcroft’s move.

“These provisions are short-sighted, unnecessary and disingenuous,” the association said in a statement. “The proposed rule ... forces librarians to be complicit in undermining their own institutions if they want access to state funding and creates the fear of prosecution for libraries and librarians.”

A special committee of lawmakers could have held a public hearing to air the proposed rule, but Republicans who control the panel did not schedule one.

Ashcroft revised some of the rules following the record-setting submission of more than 20,000 comments, some of which panned the idea as a political stunt aimed at helping Ashcroft in a GOP primary.

Ashcroft, who is in his second term as secretary of state, likely will face Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe in the August 2024 primary. Sen. Bill Eigel, a conservative senator from Weldon Spring, also is weighing a run.

In response to the comments, Ashcroft’s office defended the moves.

“The proposed rule is not a ‘book ban,’” Ashcroft’s office said. “Put simply, refusing to subsidize a particular activity with public monies does not violate the First Amendment.”

“This all falls in line with the bedrock principle that ‘when the Government appropriates public funds to establish a program it is entitled to define the limits of that program,’” the office added.

The library association scoffed at that premise.

“While the final version of the Secretary of State’s proposed rule reduces potential for frivolous challenges to library collections from any individual, it remains vague and continues to engender strife between the library and its community,” the association said in a statement.

The proposed change is similar to a law put in place last year by the Republican-controlled Legislature.

That law focuses on public school libraries, making it a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail for educators to give K-12 students books with photos, drawings or other visual depictions that are sexually explicit.

That law was challenged by library organizations, resulting in House Budget Committee Chairman Rep. Cody Smith, R-Carthage, stripping state funding from the libraries in retaliation.

Smith signaled this week that he, too, is planning to seek statewide office next year.

Sen. Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield, who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee, said state funding for libraries is likely to be restored when the Senate takes up the House budget plan next week.

