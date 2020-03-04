New rules on use of seclusion rooms in schools endorsed by Missouri lawmakers

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri House gave initial approval Wednesday to new rules outlining how school districts use seclusion rooms to control students.

The new rules, which need a final vote before moving to the Senate for further debate, take aim at practices in which school districts were using the interventions as punishment.

“This is happening to kids with disabilities and minorities,” said Rep. Dottie Bailey, R-Eureka, who sponsored the legislation. “It’s time we changed that.”

In 2015, for example, the mother of a 13-year-old boy with special needs who suffered serious cuts to his hand is questioning safety standards for isolation rooms in the Francis Howell School District in St. Charles County.

The boy, who was diagnosed several years ago with Asperger’s syndrome, needed 22 stitches after he punched a window in an isolation room at Heritage Landing alternative school. His mother said using the room was part of the individualized education plan she and staff at the school agreed on to help him calm down.