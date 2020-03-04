New rules on use of seclusion rooms in schools endorsed by Missouri lawmakers

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri House gave initial approval Wednesday to new rules outlining how school districts use seclusion rooms to control students.
The new rules, which need a final vote before moving to the Senate for further debate, take aim at practices in which school districts were using the interventions as punishment.
“This is happening to kids with disabilities and minorities,” said Rep. Dottie Bailey, R-Eureka, who sponsored the legislation. “It’s time we changed that.”
In 2015, for example, the mother of a 13-year-old boy with special needs who suffered serious cuts to his hand is questioning safety standards for isolation rooms in the Francis Howell School District in St. Charles County.
The boy, who was diagnosed several years ago with Asperger’s syndrome, needed 22 stitches after he punched a window in an isolation room at Heritage Landing alternative school. His mother said using the room was part of the individualized education plan she and staff at the school agreed on to help him calm down.
The window did not have tempered safety glass, although school officials believed it did, a Francis Howell spokeswoman said.
“It’s never acceptable to use isolation as punishment,” said Rep. Barry Hovis, R-Whitewater.
Under the legislation, any incident requiring restraint or seclusion of a student must be monitored by school personnel. The incident also must be reported in writing to parents.
The proposal then requires the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to compile and maintain all incidents and publicly release them.
Rep. David Wood, a former teacher, said the rules are reasonable.
“Things change over time,” said Wood, R-Versailles. “In our current climate … with lots of things being litigated … we have to take different precautions. We want to make sure our children are taken care of.”
The legislation is House Bill 1568.