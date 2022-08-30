New rules, polling places unveiled for special St. Louis primary election

ST. LOUIS — City elections officials are rolling out some changes to how they do business, starting with the special primary election for aldermanic president.

The first change allows all voters to cast absentee ballots without an excuse up to two weeks before election day, which in this case is Sept. 13. The shift in policy is allowed under a new state law that took effect in August.

The absentee ballots can be cast at the following venues:

St. Louis City Election Board, 300 North Tucker Boulevard

Buder Library, 4401 Hampton Avenue

Carondelet Library, 6800 Michigan Avenue

Julia David Library, 4415 Natural Bridge Avenue

Walnut Park Library, 5760 West Florissant Avenue

The elections board will be open for absentee voting 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. The libraries will be open for absentee voting 12 p.m.-4 p.m. on Monday, 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays. All locations will be closed next Monday for Labor Day.

Another part of the new law asks voters to present a government-issued photo ID at the polls to cast a standard ballot. Those without such identification will be given provisional ballots that they'll need to sign. If their signature matches the signature on their voter registration, the ballot will be counted.

Polling places on election day are also changing. The city elections board is doing away with the usual precinct-level polls this time and instead directing voters to cast their ballots at any one of the 15 vote centers spread across the city:

Lexington School, 5030 Lexington Avenue

Nance Elementary School, 8959 Riverview Boulevard

Herbert Hoover Boys and Girls Club, 2901 North Grand Avenue

Missouri School for the Blind, 3867 Magnolia Avenue

Salvation Army Temple Corps located, 2740 Arsenal Street

Betty Wheeler Classical Junior Academy, 5031 Potomac Street

Carondelet Library, 6800 Michigan Avenue

Woodward School, 725 Bellerive Boulevard

Buder Library, 4401 Hampton Avenue

Schlafly Library, 225 North Euclid Avenue

Metro Academic, 4015 McPherson Avenue

Froebel School, 3709 Nebraska Avenue

Friendly Temple MB Church, 5544 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive

Walnut Park Library, 5760 West Florissant Avenue

Julia Davis Library, 4415 Natural Bridge Avenue