New rules, polling places unveiled for special St. Louis primary election

ST. LOUIS — City elections officials are rolling out some changes to how they do business, starting with the special primary election for aldermanic president.
The first change allows all voters to cast absentee ballots without an excuse up to two weeks before election day, which in this case is Sept. 13. The shift in policy is allowed under a new state law that took effect in August.
The absentee ballots can be cast at the following venues:
- St. Louis City Election Board, 300 North Tucker Boulevard
- Buder Library, 4401 Hampton Avenue
- Carondelet Library, 6800 Michigan Avenue
- Julia David Library, 4415 Natural Bridge Avenue
- Walnut Park Library, 5760 West Florissant Avenue
The elections board will be open for absentee voting 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. The libraries will be open for absentee voting 12 p.m.-4 p.m. on Monday, 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays. All locations will be closed next Monday for Labor Day.
Another part of the new law asks voters to present a government-issued photo ID at the polls to cast a standard ballot. Those without such identification will be given provisional ballots that they'll need to sign. If their signature matches the signature on their voter registration, the ballot will be counted.
Polling places on election day are also changing. The city elections board is doing away with the usual precinct-level polls this time and instead directing voters to cast their ballots at any one of the 15 vote centers spread across the city:
- Lexington School, 5030 Lexington Avenue
- Nance Elementary School, 8959 Riverview Boulevard
- Herbert Hoover Boys and Girls Club, 2901 North Grand Avenue
- Missouri School for the Blind, 3867 Magnolia Avenue
- Salvation Army Temple Corps located, 2740 Arsenal Street
- Betty Wheeler Classical Junior Academy, 5031 Potomac Street
- Carondelet Library, 6800 Michigan Avenue
- Woodward School, 725 Bellerive Boulevard
- Buder Library, 4401 Hampton Avenue
- Schlafly Library, 225 North Euclid Avenue
- Metro Academic, 4015 McPherson Avenue
- Froebel School, 3709 Nebraska Avenue
- Friendly Temple MB Church, 5544 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive
- Walnut Park Library, 5760 West Florissant Avenue
- Julia Davis Library, 4415 Natural Bridge Avenue