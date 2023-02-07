CLAYTON — The chair of the St. Louis County Council on Tuesday proposed changing council rules to limit public speaking, after years of listening to topics often unrelated to county business.

Council Chair Shalonda Webb, a Democrat from north St. Louis County, introduced a resolution limiting speakers at weekly council meetings to topics that are either on the council's agenda or are related to issues the council has taken up or may take up in the future.

But Webb agreed to put off a vote on the issue until the council could meet to discuss rule language in detail later this month.

Webb was met with uproar a week ago after she first announced her proposal. Frequent public speakers accused her of violating their First Amendment rights.

But there is no law in Missouri that guarantees the right to unlimited free speech at government business meetings, and public forums are commonly regulated in other local governments across the state.

Republican Councilman Ernie Trakas of South County vocally opposed Webb's idea to limit public speech. He proposed a resolution of his own this week, asking the council to move the public forum back to the beginning of the meetings, which the council last month had moved to the end. Trakas voted against that measure, and his attempt to reverse it failed 4-3.

The public comment period gained notoriety during the pandemic for speakers who talked about wide-ranging issues, from nuclear war to pornography to vaccine conspiracies.

Webb said she doesn't want to block people's First Amendment rights, but wants speakers to stick to county business.

Once a resolution comes before the council, it would take one majority vote to pass.