New St. Charles County park may be named for early property owner, ex-slave

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — The county’s newest park may soon be named for Benjamin Oglesby, a former slave and Union Army veteran who owned and farmed much of the property west of Wentzville for 30 years.

The County Council on Monday night is expected to vote on County Executive Steve Ehlmann’s recommendation that the 199-acre site be called Oglesby Park.

“It will be a fitting tribute to the Oglesby family name and the history of St. Charles County,” Ehlmann said in a news release.

The park, near West Meyer Road and Highway W, is expected to open this summer with paved and natural trails, shelters and a playground.

Research by the county parks department indicates that Oglesby in 1864 escaped from enslavement in the county in 1864 during the Civil War and made it to an Army recruiting depot in St. Charles. He served in the 56th U.S. Colored Infantry Regiment.

In 1871, records show he purchased 140 acres along Meyer Road and operated a farm there with his wife and children. He died in 1901 at age 76 and was buried in Smith Chapel Cemetery about a mile from the property.

