New story from Missouri AG’s office: Schmitt’s campaign paid for border trip, taxpayers paid to send spokesman

JEFFERSON CITY — A spokesman for Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who said Friday that taxpayers paid for Schmitt’s recent trip to the Texas border, on Sunday said he was mistaken: Schmitt’s expenses will be paid by his campaign while the state will cover the spokesman’s travel expenses.

Schmitt traveled to Texas on Thursday where the attorney general, a candidate for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, announced the filing of a lawsuit seeking to restart construction of a southern border wall. He joined Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton along the banks of the Rio Grande, just west of downtown El Paso, to announce the lawsuit.

On Friday, Chris Nuelle, press secretary for the attorney general’s office, declined to release a tally of the costs to the Post-Dispatch, directing the newspaper to file a public records request for the information. But Nuelle defended the trip.