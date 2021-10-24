New story from Missouri AG’s office: Schmitt’s campaign paid for border trip, taxpayers paid to send spokesman

JEFFERSON CITY — A spokesman for Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who said Friday that taxpayers paid for Schmitt’s recent trip to the Texas border, on Sunday said he was mistaken: Schmitt’s expenses will be paid by his campaign while the state will cover the spokesman’s travel expenses.
Schmitt traveled to Texas on Thursday where the attorney general, a candidate for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, announced the filing of a lawsuit seeking to restart construction of a southern border wall. He joined Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton along the banks of the Rio Grande, just west of downtown El Paso, to announce the lawsuit.
On Friday, Chris Nuelle, press secretary for the attorney general’s office, declined to release a tally of the costs to the Post-Dispatch, directing the newspaper to file a public records request for the information. But Nuelle defended the trip.
“The trip was paid for by the State, because it was a lawsuit filed by the State of Missouri on behalf of the people of Missouri,” Nuelle said in an email. “Securing the border has far reaching national security implications, including in Missouri, and the focus should be on Joe Biden’s failure to secure the border.”
On Sunday, after the Post-Dispatch published a story online, Nuelle said via email: “This is a miscommunication on my part and I apologize — the state paid for my trip, the campaign paid for Eric’s trip. Any chance you can update your headline to reflect that?”
Schmitt and Paxton’s lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, argues Biden’s decision to halt construction on the border is unlawful because the project is mandated under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, which took effect in December 2020.
Schmitt this summer joined with Paxton in a lawsuit seeking to reinstate a controversial Trump administration program that required asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for decisions in their U.S. immigration cases.
Originally posted at 1:30 p.m. Saturday; updated at 12:45 p.m. Sunday.