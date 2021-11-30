Next up after Rams settlement: Dividing up the cash

Page, during a news conference Monday morning, said the settlement was just a few days old and “we still have some discussions about how that will be divided amongst all the plaintiffs. We’ll work through that with the attorneys.”

“All the parties in this settlement have a good working relationship, have a lot of respect for each other, and we’ll find a path forward that’s fair to all the (plaintiffs) and put this money to work in St. Louis County,” Page said.

The city and county legislative bodies likely won’t be involved until actual spending decisions on the money are made. A spokesman for Page said the County Council won’t be involved while the three parties negotiate the allocation of the settlement, a process likely to take the next few weeks. Likewise, Jones said she doesn’t believe the St. Louis Board of Aldermen will be involved in negotiations over the city’s share of the settlement, and Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed didn’t dispute that.

The other party to the suit, the Convention and Sports Complex Authority, actually owns the team’s old venue, now known as the Dome at America’s Center. Its chairman, lawyer and former St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Jim Shrewsbury, signed the agreement on behalf of the authority. He did not respond to a request for comment.