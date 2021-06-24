No deal yet as Missouri Senate squabbles over key tax

But during floor debate on Thursday, Sen. Mike Cierpiot, R-Lee's Summit, pushed back, comparing Onder's plan to gambling with billions of dollars in federal support.

Centers for Medicaid Services could "challenge any or all parts of our Medicaid funding," Cierpiot said. "What you're saying is, we're going to throw the dice and dare CMS to defund us — where many of us are not going to be willing to take that chance."

A Senate committee was scheduled to consider legislation Thursday afternoon. But, with disagreements over details persisting, final wording is not expected to be adopted until the full Senate is in session Friday.

Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, acknowledged ongoing talks with Onder haven’t yet yielded a final agreement.

“They probably haven’t moved much, but they’ve moved a little bit. I’m still optimistic,” Rowden said.

There is agreement, however, that renewal of the tax should be for multiple years, rather than for one year. An extended renewal would take the thorny issue off the table during future budget talks.

“I think there is broad consensus that it should be more than one (year) by the vast, vast majority of our caucus,” Rowden said.