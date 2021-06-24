No deal yet as Missouri Senate squabbles over key tax

JEFFERSON CITY — GOP senators were not in agreement Thursday over how to renew a major tax that helps fund Medicaid, setting up the likelihood of a lengthy debate when legislation reaches the full Senate as early as Friday.
Sen. Bob Onder, R-Lake Saint Louis, continued to poke at Senate GOP leaders as he pushed for a ban on any health care reimbursements going to Planned Parenthood and its affiliates; the organization operates the state's only abortion clinic in St. Louis.
His demands are the focal point of the ongoing special session that was called by Gov. Mike Parson to take action on the tax, which provides nearly one-third of the state's Medicaid funds and expires on Sept. 30.
Onder pointed out that the Senate Appropriations Chairman Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, filed three bills on Wednesday — one of which constitutes a "clean" Federal Reimbursement Allowance renewal without any controversial riders. He suggested that more controversial bills could die before reaching Parson's desk.
"I hope the idea of filing multiple bills isn't … some sort of a trick," Onder said on the Senate floor. "So what we need to do is to take up the FRA; it is an important bill, it is a must-pass bill, it is responsible for a large portion of Missouri Medicaid funding. And we need to add pro-life protective language to it and send it to the House."
But during floor debate on Thursday, Sen. Mike Cierpiot, R-Lee's Summit, pushed back, comparing Onder's plan to gambling with billions of dollars in federal support.
Centers for Medicaid Services could "challenge any or all parts of our Medicaid funding," Cierpiot said. "What you're saying is, we're going to throw the dice and dare CMS to defund us — where many of us are not going to be willing to take that chance."
A Senate committee was scheduled to consider legislation Thursday afternoon. But, with disagreements over details persisting, final wording is not expected to be adopted until the full Senate is in session Friday.
Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, acknowledged ongoing talks with Onder haven’t yet yielded a final agreement.
“They probably haven’t moved much, but they’ve moved a little bit. I’m still optimistic,” Rowden said.
There is agreement, however, that renewal of the tax should be for multiple years, rather than for one year. An extended renewal would take the thorny issue off the table during future budget talks.
“I think there is broad consensus that it should be more than one (year) by the vast, vast majority of our caucus,” Rowden said.
Another senator who has held up renewal of the tax took exception to a tweet by Sen. Doug Beck, D-South St. Louis County, that said "Extremist Republican Senators attempting to ban birth control."
Sen. Paul Wieland, R-Imperial, has pushed for limits on Medicaid reimbursements for certain birth control methods such as intrauterine devices and emergency contraceptives.
Wording proposed by Gov. Mike Parson would limit reimbursements when those birth control methods are used to induce an abortion, but because the methods in question prevent pregnancy from occurring, it is unclear what the real-world effects of the legislation would be, Michelle Trupiano, director of the Missouri Family Health Council, said on Wednesday.
"You truly believe that I'm an extremist? You truly believe that I'm trying to ban birth control?" Wieland asked.
"Senator, I do believe — I do believe you're trying to ban birth control," Beck said.
The tax being debated was first implemented in 1991 as a way to address significant budget challenges.
Hospitals provide money to the state and MO HealthNet uses it to earn federal matching dollars.
In the most recent fiscal year, Missouri's program generated $1.59 billion in general revenue and an additional $3.07 billion in federal matching funds for a total of $4.6 billion.
“The FRA is a major source of revenue to the state, surpassing all but the two largest sources of general revenue. Today, it is a major funding stream for MO HealthNet. This releases traditional general revenue to be used for other state priorities,” the Missouri Hospital Association says.