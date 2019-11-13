WILDWOOD — The Wildwood City Council approved a temporary moratorium but left the door open Tuesday on eventually redeveloping part of a Superfund site with a legacy of dioxin contamination, where some community members fear the property could still poison people.
Discussion at Tuesday’s council meeting centered on a nearly 20-acre parcel called the Strecker Forest property, at 173 Strecker Road. For years, a developer has sought to build 20 homes on the property, which in one corner includes part of the adjacent Ellisville Superfund site. The development has stalled amid litigation.
But the council’s action could mark one step toward the eventual development of the land — as long as specific, more stringent conditions are met. Tuesday's 13-1 vote imposes a moratorium of up to one year while pending "regulations and standards for development" are weighed for the property.
City officials say those could include standards that would compel developers to use materials such as special foundation sealants to protect against groundwater intrusion, and to disclose the area's history as a toxic dumping ground to potential buyers.
Multiple council members stressed that public health is paramount and characterized the temporary moratorium as a way to extend the time frame for them to seek answers about the site's safety.
"There are concerns about that site," said Ken Remy, a council member, after the meeting. "There needs to be further evaluation, and in the interim, there should be a moratorium at that site."
Other council members agreed, saying that the time could allow further analysis and answers about the site's safety from relevant government agencies.
"It's going to give the city time to hopefully get answers that we've been asking the state and the federal government for over 20 years," said Don Bartoni, a council member whose ward includes the Strecker Forest site.
He said that he considered the vote to purely be about imposing a moratorium and not about possible development at the site — adding that getting those answers would mark a crucial first step.
Passing the temporary moratorium was consistent with an earlier recommendation from the city’s planning and zoning commission.
But some community members and neighbors have long voiced concerns about dioxin contamination in the immediate vicinity of Strecker Forest. Dioxin, which can cause cancer and other health issues, was dumped in the area decades ago by waste-oil hauler Russell Bliss and associates — the same source of dioxin contamination in nearby town of Times Beach, which forced the community to be evacuated and demolished in the 1980s.
Even after years of cleanup efforts from the Environmental Protection Agency, at least some dioxin still remains at the Ellisville Superfund site — quantities the agency has determined are not dangerous enough to warrant additional spending. Some local residents aren’t convinced.