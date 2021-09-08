No eviction flood yet in St. Louis, but pace could increase in coming weeks

ST. LOUIS — Local court officials aren’t yet seeing a deluge of evictions some have warned would follow the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision almost two weeks ago to overturn a national moratorium. But more could be coming as the pace of eviction filings picks up.

“We haven’t had as many evictions applied for as we thought we would have since the moratorium has been lifted,” said St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts, whose office serves evictions following court orders.

There could be a lag, though. Some landlords are filing more lawsuits to begin the eviction process in the wake of the court’s ruling.

“Most everybody had kind of backed off a little bit,” Matthew Chase, a University City-based attorney who represents landlords, said last week. “If they were normally sending me eight to 10 a month on the same apartment complex, maybe they sent me one a month. But now, one of these apartment complexes sent me a pile yesterday.”