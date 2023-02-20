ST. LOUIS — City voters on Tuesday can begin casting no-excuse absentee ballots for the March 7 primary.

Residents can vote at the city Election Board office at 300 North Tucker Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays before the primary and Saturday, March 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Different voting hours are set for three satellite early voting sites — the Buder library, 4401 Hampton Avenue; the Schlafly library, 225 North Euclid Avenue; and the Walnut Park library, 5760 West Florissant Avenue.

Voters can cast ballots at those locations from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays before the primary; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays; and noon to 4 p.m. Mondays.

The Missouri Legislature last year set up the new no-excuse early voting periods for two weeks before each election.

Traditional absentee balloting in person and by mail, in which voters have to declare one of several authorized excuses, began Jan. 24 in the city, six weeks before the primary.

In the primary, voters in each of nine of the city's 14 new wards will reduce to two the number of candidates for alderman, who then advance to the April 4 general election.

There also will be voting for alderman in four other wards in which only two candidates apiece filed, but in those areas both automatically qualify for the general election.

Aldermanic President Megan Green, who is elected citywide, is running unopposed. So is one ward aldermanic candidate, Shane Cohn.

Other areas

Also on Tuesday, traditional absentee voting starts for the April 4 election in St. Louis County and other Missouri counties. No primaries are held in most of those areas.

No-excuse in-person absentee voting for the April election begins March 21.

