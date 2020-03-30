ST. ANN — Fiery and fun, 96-year-old Bernice Boyer was a staple at Hope Lutheran Church. Her funeral, in normal times, was sure to draw a crowd.

But on a recent Saturday, in a scene emerging in churches, chapels and temples across the nation, an organist played to a near-empty sanctuary. A headcount of guests dictated the somber sendoff.

Pastor Tim Ostermeyer counted to himself, aware that gatherings are now being limited to just 10 people. An usher who doubled as a videographer joined the pastor, two funeral home staffers and Boyer's two sons and granddaughter. The organist made eight. At the last minute, a family friend arrived and slipped into a pew. He wore a medical mask.

"Unusual times," Ostermeyer said matter-of-factly to start the service.

Since the coronavirus pandemic, funerals are following strict limits on how many people can gather. Ostermeyer had made sure to send a phone and text blast to the congregation, letting them know of Boyer's death, but he reasoned that the church's large elderly population would stay away to protect their health. The church live-streamed the service instead for her friends and Florida relatives.

"I felt horrible for that family," said Jay Hardy, a funeral director at Jay B. Smith Funeral Homes. "There was this wonderful woman who had passed away, and normally that church would have been packed."

For families, it can be heartbreaking. Donald Boyer had wanted to give his mom, who suffered from dementia and other ailments, a proper sendoff and share stories with her many friends.

"We didn't have but four people," Boyer said in a shaky voice Friday. "I'm just getting over the grieving process."

Ceremonies for veterans are stripped down. On Thursday, a funeral home employee drove from Granite City to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in south St. Louis County. He handed the ashes of a Vietnam veteran to cemetery staff. No playing of taps or rifle salute. No flag-folding ceremony, as would normally be the case.

The pavilion used for veterans' funerals is silent. What used to be a meticulously planned honor has been suspended indefinitely due to COVID-19. The National Cemetery Association recommends people stay inside their cars.

Without the typical military honors, the best that the Vietnam veteran's family could have hoped for would be to sit in a car and watch the ashes go into the niche, a mausoleum space above ground for ashes. They opted not to see that. Earlier, at a small service back home in Mitchell, Illinois, a funeral staffer handed the widow a folded flag.

Across the industry, funeral home directors say, the highly contagious virus and its spread has changed, in a matter of days and weeks, the way they do business.

In addition to the head counts, some funeral parlors devised new practices to try to stave off the virus. One director props the door open during visitation so people aren't touching it to come and go. He has fresh supplies of pens for sign-in books and removes them often. Hardy, with Jay B. Smith funeral home, printed placards to remind people to keep a respectful distance during visitations.

Funeral directors are doing more prep work remotely, such as emailing pictures of urns or collecting obituary details over the phone, rather than in person.

Funeral-home director Tiffany A. Smith said some of her competitors aren't following the rule of 10.

"Some funeral homes are allowing 10 people in, 10 people out," Smith said. "I'm doing 10, total."

Six groups of 10 people over an hour, for example, would expose funeral-home workers to 60 people and 60 possible carriers of the virus, she said. Smith argues that letting in several groups of 10 at a time goes against the point of social-distancing guidelines. Also, she's seen some funeral homes allowing people to line up outside for their turn to enter, and they're not standing six feet apart. "This is why this is going to spread. Mark my words. Everyone has their own take on what 10 people means," she said.

Smith, who also is an embalmer at Tiffany A. Smith Life Memorial Centre, said she isn't embalming COVID-19 victims for fear of exposure. She has researched how Italy and other countries before us have handled it.

Carl Officer, who runs his family-held funeral home in East St. Louis, was reared in the business of comforting and consoling grieving family members. But the coronavirus scare has changed all that.

"I'm constantly wearing gloves and masks and spraying and cleaning," he said. "Not doing any hugging now."

The rituals of a funeral, and the support of community, can help people cope with the death of a loved one, say those who study grief. George Bonanno, a professor of clinical psychology at Columbia University who has studied grief for nearly 30 years, said what's happening because of coronavirus is new territory.

"I don't think funerals are absolutely essential, but I think they are extremely helpful," Bonanno said.

Sharing stories and coming together for a funeral helps grieving relatives come to terms with a world where that person is no longer around, he said.

"It helps them create a picture of the person they can carry forward, and it reminds them who else they're connected to in their life," Bonanno said."We say goodbye, concretely. The less we're able to do that ... makes it harder."

Bonanno suggests families find another way to honor the person, such as sharing memories online, if the relative is technologically savvy. A relative whose parent died in a nursing home, he suggests, could write a letter to have posted on a bulletin board at the home, asking friends to sign it or share memories by letter. "The kind of things you do at funerals," he added.

"This is a difficult, unprecedented event, in modern history," Bonanno said. "I think that people are going to have to be creative and be flexible."

Watch from the car

On March 15, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance for mass gatherings, recommending that organizers cancel or postpone events of 50 people or more nationally, for the next eight weeks. The next day, the White House released guidelines in its "15 Days to Slow the Spread," telling people to avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people until March 31. President Trump has since extended the guidelines through April. Missouri and Illinois have banned gatherings of more than 10 people.

At Officer Funeral Home, social-distancing restrictions have essentially ended visitations.

"You say to the next of kin, they need to choose nine other people ... to attend," Officer said. "There's no way you can tell somebody that they can only have 10 people at their loved one's home-going service. People gotta make tough decisions. People say, 'I can't do it.'"

The National Funeral Directors Association suggests funeral homes livestream the services, postpone them or offer the family a private viewing. Many obituaries this month end with a note that services have been postponed due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, is thought to spread from person to person, mostly through close contact (within about six feet) and from respiratory droplets, such as when someone sneezes.

With that in mind, some cemeteries across the St. Louis metro area aren't letting people out of cars. They're told to watch from afar.

That's what happened to the family of Jazmond Dixon, 31, a Red Cross employee who died March 22. She was the first St. Louis city resident to die of COVID-19. Dixon's cousin, Belafae Johnson Jr., said the family had difficulty planning the funeral because some funeral homes turned them down for fear of contamination. Johnson is a pastor at Purposed Church in Mascoutah.

"This is just so out of the norm," Johnson said Friday. "Everyone has been flying by the seat of their pants."

Johnson said the family lost out on the rituals of a funeral, not being able to pass by an open casket or help select what clothing she was buried in. For public health reasons, Johnson said, Dixon's body was taken straight from the hospital morgue to a cemetery Tuesday.

In a world without current social-distancing restrictions, "her funeral would have been massive, our family is large," Johnson said. "Probably 500 people."

Only eight relatives could go to the cemetery because two funeral home employees were there, bringing the count to 10. At the cemetery, mourners were told to watch from their cars. A funeral home worker laid flowers on Dixon's casket. Relatives prayed in their cars, Johnson said.

"They were in disbelief in how we were saying goodbye to Jazmond," Johnson said.

Different cemeteries have different rules. The rule at another metro cemetery says two people only can stand graveside, with others watch from cars.

Catholic cemeteries in Belleville have a different rule. They are asking mourners to wait in their cars until the casket is in place. "So just the funeral directors and pallbearers are to come forward to do their job, once the casket is in place, all others may get out of their cars and come to the site," Catholic Diocese of Belleville Cemetery Association said in a March 20 letter to funeral directors. That protects the vault company and cemetery workers from "unnecessary contact," the association said.

This patchwork of guidelines makes it tricky for funeral planners.

"We have to call and ask because it's changing all the time," said Dan Wojcikiewicz, co-owner of Wojstrom Funeral Home and Crematory in Granite City. "Each cemetery is having its own standard."

Taylor Tiamoyo Harris of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.