The Creve Coeur City Council unanimously approved a deadline for a local resident to find new homes for her three monkeys, which she keeps as emotional support animals.
Resident Texanne McBride-Teahan has until March 31 to find new homes for all three monkeys she keeps at her home on Mosely Lane.
Lori Koch, an attorney representing McBride-Teahan, said her landlord allows the monkeys in the rented home.
In September, Ward 3 Councilwoman Charlotte D’Alfonso presented letters from two residents and added she’d heard from multiple other neighbors in the eight-home Mosley Lane subdivision about monkeys those residents called dangerous. Police Chief Glenn Eidman then said that McBride-Teahan received a citation Sept. 9, adding that a city ordinance declares “non-human primates” to be “inherently dangerous.”
Koch has said McBride-Teahan’s need for the animals arose after she was the victim of a violent crime as a child.
St. Louis County recently issued a nondomestic animal license for the three monkeys following an examination of the animals and assessment of their living quarters, Koch said, but it wasn’t enough to convince the council the monkeys could stay.
Also Tuesday night, during a work session, council members expressed agreement that the the name of Beirne Park at 10630 Country View Drive should be changed, but didn't say what would be the best new name.
In the mid-1950s, a dozen African Americans bought land to build homes on Country View, which was then called Spoede Meadows subdivision. However, whites in the community asked to buy them out, and Dr. H. Phillip Venable, an ophthalmologist at Homer G. Phillips Hospital and an instructor at St. Louis University’s medical school, was the only person who refused to be bought out.
John Beirne, a former Creve Coeur mayor, led the city’s effort to acquire the Venables’ property through eminent domain. The land became part of Beirne Park, which was dedicated in 1961, officials have said.
The city has received suggestions that the park be named in Venable’s honor. Council members pledged to further discuss the issue Nov. 25.
City Administrator Mark Perkins presented suggestions from Venable's family about what the park could be named and other ways to commemorate the memory of the doctor. Council members had varying responses to the recommendations, which included a donation to a scholarship fund at Washington University.