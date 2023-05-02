CLAYTON — People wouldn’t be allowed to stand, sit or walk on roadways in St. Louis County under a measure before the County Council. But the bill’s sponsor says it doesn’t target panhandlers.

Councilman Ernie Trakas, a Republican from unincorporated South County, suggested expanding an existing ordinance that bans pedestrians from walking in a road where there are sidewalks available. Trakas says the bill is a safety measure. It would prevent anyone from being in the road except first responders, road construction workers, people getting on or off a bus, or someone whose vehicle has broken down.

“It’s about making sure that people are safe, so that they’re not hit by a car or that there’s not any other type of accident that could happen,” Trakas said.

Panhandlers often collect money from stopped traffic on roadways, and people raising money for a cause do the same.

The county and municipalities have sought to limit panhandling. But in 2021, a homeless man won a $150,000 lawsuit against St. Louis County over the county’s panhandling laws. A federal judge ruled Robert Fernandez was engaging in protected First Amendment speech and struck down the county’s vagrancy and solicitation laws.

Trakas says his bill has nothing to do with the First Amendment because it doesn’t prohibit panhandling. It just prevents people from being in the road, he said.

The revised ordinance would prohibit anyone from standing, sitting or walking along or on a roadway where there are sidewalks. If there aren’t sidewalks, the person should walk on the shoulder or side of the road facing oncoming traffic, according to the ordinance.