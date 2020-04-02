‘No parking ticket’ policy at meters extended to April 22 in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — City Treasurer Tishaura Jones on Thursday extended until April 22 her policy of not enforcing parking meter violations.

Her order had been set to expire Monday.

She said she’s taking the action for the health and well-being of her staff and all St. Louisans.

“Suspending this activity contributes to flattening the curve and preventing the spread of the coronavirus,” Jones said in a statement.

Jones also said penalties will be frozen through May 15 and all parking ticket hearings will be rescheduled.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.