CLAYTON — Will the July 8 deadline for property value appeals be pushed back in St. Louis County?
It remained an open question on Thursday, nearly two days after County Executive Sam Page told the County Council he thought taxpayers should get an extension because of bad information and technical glitches that prevented some from filing appeals on time.
What Page didn’t know at the time of his comments was that the Board of Equalization had already voted a day earlier to accept appeals until midnight July 22 for some taxpayers.
But the board never told the public about its vote — not even Page. And it was not clear from board minutes whether all taxpayers qualified for the extension, or just a handful.
“We were surprised to learn … the day after Dr. Page made his weekly council remarks that the Board of Equalization had met and made these deadline changes,” Page spokesman Doug Moore said Thursday in an email. “We hope the BOE will go along with the extension request Dr. Page formally made Wednesday so that the residents who received letters with the wrong deadline date or who experienced technical glitches online or who were confused by the unclear online deadline can make a proper appeal.”
Page followed up a day later, telling the board in a letter that “the public is unaware that this deadline is extended” and asking the board to push the deadline back — for all taxpayers — to July 29.
By 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, the board had not responded to Page’s letter. A representative for the board did not return a message from a reporter.
Left unclear was the status of the extension granted by the board on Monday. The board’s minutes indicate the board tried to remedy a problem caused by conflicting information that had been published on county websites. There were two different deadlines for July 8: 5 p.m. and midnight.
The board’s office manager, Joe Craven, told the board about 20 to 30 appellants contacted the board after 5 p.m. to report they tried to file appeals but were unsuccessful. He said he stayed in the office that day until 11 p.m., replying to each of the taxpayers by emailing them a 2019 appeal form with a message to file it as soon as possible.
The board agreed on Monday to extend the deadline to July 22 for taxpayers who had tried to file after 5 p.m. on July 8. But it was not clear if the board meant to provide the extension just for the few dozen taxpayers who talked to Craven that night, or for anyone who came forward later to say they could not file after 5 p.m. that day.
In a separate action on Monday, the Board of Equalization agreed to extend the deadline to July 10 for up to 5,000 taxpayers who had received an erroneous message weeks earlier that said the deadline was July 10.
The Board of Equalization expects to hear at least 25,000 property value appeals this summer after the county's biennial reassessment. Preliminary figures from St. Louis County Assessor Jake Zimmerman showed the median home value grew 15% from the last reassessment in 2017.
The board is bound by statute to begin its hearings on the first Monday in July and complete its work by the fourth Saturday in August. A reporter who dropped by the board for about an hour Friday found the appeals moving quickly and in an orderly manner.