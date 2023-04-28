WELLSTON — A nonprofit that ran job training programs for St. Louis County paid people who were not enrolled, didn’t properly track participants and “fraudulently” covered up shoddy record-keeping, an audit last fall found.

Emails obtained by the Post-Dispatch reveal a tense relationship between county employees and staff members at Family and Workforce Centers of America, with disagreements over the nonprofit’s failure to keep files updated with information about program participants.

“When will the reports be submitted correctly and by the due date?” a county manager, Michele Williams, wrote last spring to one of the nonprofit’s leader. “When will FWCA take accountability for these repeated issues?”

At least three years of questionable work resulted in the audit by the county last October, just a few months before the county Workforce Development Department canceled most of its contracts with the nonprofit, known as FWCA. The Post-Dispatch obtained the audit through a public records request after the county announced it was cutting ties with the nonprofit in February.

The nonprofit is primarily managed by CEO Carolyn Seward and her three children out of the county-owned MET Center, a job training hub at 6347 Plymouth Ave., in Wellston. FWCA is the primary tenant at the center, which hosts social service providers offering GED classes, technology training and nurse certification to people living in the region’s poorest areas.

The state Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development opened an investigation into FWCA in February, following an anonymous whistleblower complaint alleging wrongdoing at the nonprofit. The whistleblower claimed the organization paid employees who didn’t do actual work or didn’t exist. FWCA has denied the allegations.

The county accepts federal grant money to pay FWCA for its work. The nonprofit serves young people seeking career development or training, job hunters, dislocated workers and unemployed people. It’s responsible for enrolling participants in workforce development programs, tracking their progress and coordinating agreements with employers. It also pays some participants as they get training on the job, such as in an office or mechanic shop.

St. Louis County has funneled federal grants to FWCA for more than a decade. The nonprofit operated with nearly $5.7 million in revenue in 2020, at least $1.8 million of which came from the county. In 2021, the county cut $1.8 million in checks to FWCA, and $1.6 million in 2022.

But the audit of records from April through September 2022 — including timesheets, payroll documents and case notes — concluded that FWCA failed to keep accurate files and entered “lies into the case management system” to cover up the failures. The records were from two programs aimed at getting young people ready for careers.

Among the audit’s other findings were:

• The county paid nearly $5,800 in invoices from FWCA for costs that were not allowed. For instance, some people were paid even though they never enrolled in job training programs.

• FWCA “fraudulently” claimed some youths were participating in programs when they weren’t, in an attempt to keep the children enrolled. To meet grant requirements, the nonprofit has to have a certain number of enrollments.

• Some participants were paid after they left the program. One participant in a youth job training service was paid two months after leaving the program.

• The nonprofit provided “sporadic and limited” case management. Some participants didn’t have any case notes in their files.

• FWCA staff members told “lies” and were “combative” in emails with county employees about record-keeping problems.

• The county attempted to cold-call 10 participants using phone numbers from FWCA’s records. Only two were valid numbers.

After the audit, the county prohibited FWCA President Daraa’ Seward, one of Carolyn Seward’s daughters, from using the case management system and ordered FWCA to assign record-keeping duties to other staffers. The county also asked FWCA to pay back the costs that weren’t allowed. FWCA paid the county back just over $3,000 after subtracting some pending invoices, Workforce Development spokesman Peter Glickert said in an email.

Jermal Seward, the chief administrative officer and general counsel for FWCA, said in an email to the Post-Dispatch that the organization couldn’t respond to questions because of the ongoing state investigation. Seward, however, said one document in the audit was “altered,” questioned the authenticity of other pages and accused the county of not including FWCA’s response when it released the audit to the Post-Dispatch.

Other documents the Post-Dispatch obtained through a records request show the county was aware of problems as early as summer 2020. In August of that year, the county ordered FWCA to clean up its record-keeping.

Among other administrative problems that were cited, FWCA didn’t have enough information about the qualifications of participants. The nonprofit completed a six-month “performance improvement plan” that required staff members to undergo training and stringently review records.

But a second plan was ordered in 2021 to address more problems: participants’ paystubs didn’t match timesheets, and FWCA staff had changed hours on timesheets without permission from participants, among other issues. A third plan was ordered in July 2022 to address similar problems.

Yet it wasn’t until the whistleblower raised concerns earlier this year that the county decided to end the contracts.

It’s common for the county to order improvement plans “to address specific deficiencies or improve programming” for an organization that receives grant funding, Glickert said.

“An improvement plan does not necessitate the termination of a contract, though it can and should be used to evaluate the overall performance and standing of any organization we partner with,” Glickert wrote.

Questionable record-keeping

The county’s audit pointed to several examples of disorganized record-keeping.

Since the beginning of 2022, a county compliance specialist dinged the nonprofit for failing to provide tax forms, training plans, Social Security numbers and other information required for paid work experience. Some of the work by participants was “virtual,” which is not allowed in the grant agreement with St. Louis County. Timesheets were incomplete or had missing dates, and participants sometimes started working before they were enrolled, the audit says.

In April of last year, FWCA submitted invoices twice for the same participant in a youth program. Between May and September, the nonprofit asked the county to reimburse payments to at least nine participants who were never enrolled, according to the audit. And an invoice was submitted in May for a participant whose case wasn’t opened until August.

In at least five other cases, FWCA charged the county for participants who had already left their programs. And in July 2022, FWCA invoiced for two participants who hadn’t been active since 2021, the audit says.

Last spring, frustration continued to build between the county’s Workforce Development office and FWCA, emails show. In one instance, Daraa’ Seward emailed Tiffany Manning, the county’s compliance director, complaining about Williams, the compliance manager. Seward said Williams was trying to stop her from enrolling participants.

“This is beginning to become harassing and hindering for our enrollments,” Seward wrote in May. “Is Michele the only person available to review youth files? I really did not want our Monday to start like this but, it’s getting ridiculous.”

In another exchange that month, Williams tried to get a quarterly report from FWCA that was three weeks past due. Nonprofit staffers had sent the incorrect file or a report with inaccuracies, as they had done in the past, Williams wrote to Seward.

“It is the same exact report each quarter. Yet, each time there is a problem,” Williams wrote.