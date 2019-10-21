St. LOUIS — A $316,000 grant will help Legal Services of Eastern Missouri expand its Neighborhood Vacancy Initiative.
The two-year grant, from Washington-based Legal Services Corp., will fund a new paralegal, who has already started, and a new staff attorney who begins work next month at the nonprofit legal clinic. Those positions will support pro bono efforts from private law firms in four neighborhoods: the West End, Academy/Sherman Park, Old North St. Louis and Hyde Park.
Four law firms with large St. Louis offices are participating: Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, Husch Blackwell, Stinson and Thompson Coburn.
“Fractured land titles, unreleased mortgages, liens – all of these result in a blight that requires legal assistance before anyone can even think about getting a house fixed up,” said Peter Hoffman, who has led Legal Services of Eastern Missouri’s vacancy initiative since last year.
Hoffman led similar efforts in Kansas City that assisted property owners with title issues and helped neighborhoods deal with nuisance property. His position was initially funded with a grant from St. Louis’s economic development arm and the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis.
Also this year, Matt Ampleman began working on the neighborhood vacancy project through a fellowship from New York-based nonprofit Justice Catalyst.
The vacancy efforts have been a signature priority for St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s administration, which has collaborated with various groups on its efforts. In the fiscal 2020 budget, aldermen put $4.2 million toward building demolition, up from $3.6 million last year and just a few hundred thousand dollars before that.