Normandy council to vote on impeachment, removal hearing for mayor

NORMANDY — City Council members next week will vote on whether to hold a hearing to impeach and potentially remove the mayor from office.

Council member Maurice Hunt sent a letter to his fellow council members Tuesday calling a special meeting to be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Normandy City Hall.

"Over the last year, our mayor, Mark Beckmann, has operated outside of his governing powers," the letter states. "After months of dialogue and attempted corrective actions, our mayor has not responded in kind. Therefore we, the elected city council members, will move forward with the full impeachment of the current mayor of the City of Normandy."

It is unclear what will be contained in the council's articles of impeachment. The council has been threatening impeachment for months but has declined to specify the accusations against Beckmann.

An attorney representing the council during the proceedings did not immediately return a request seeking comment.

In an interview last year, Beckmann denied any wrongdoing and dismissed an impeachment threat as an effort by the council to undermine him. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Beckmann has been feuding with Hunt and his allies on the council since Beckmann defeated Hunt in the spring 2021 mayoral election.

Beckmann sued the council last year, asking a judge to grant him the personnel and budgeting authorities of a de facto city administrator since the city didn't have one. The judge ruled in the mayor's favor, and Beckmann said he hoped it would reduce some of the conflict with council.

But the feud has largely remained. Council members have continued to accuse Beckmann of financial mismanagement. Beckmann's supporters have accused the council members of working in their own personal interest.

