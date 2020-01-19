You are the owner of this article.
Normandy mayor Patrick Green has resigned
Normandy Mayor Patrick B. Green

Normandy mayor Patrick Green listens as he is accused by councilwoman Erma Ratlif of improper use of his city credit card at the Normandy City Council Meeting Jan. 1, 2012. Green resigned from the City Council on Jan. 2, 2020. Emily Rasinski, erasinski@post-dispatch.com

 Emily M Rasinski

NORMANDY — Patrick B. Green, the longtime mayor of this city of about 5,000 in north St. Louis County, resigned earlier this month, several city council members said.

In a letter to the city council on Jan. 2, Green, 54, said he was stepping down for health reasons. He was first elected mayor in 2009 and was reelected to four-year terms in 2013 and 2017. He did not return calls seeking comment.

In the wake of Green's departure, the city has hired a familiar face as acting city administrator: Tim Fischesser, 67, a former director of the Normandy Municipal Council and former executive director of the Municipal League of Metropolitan St. Louis. 

Fischesser will coordinate the city's involvement in a proposed $60 million mixed-use redevelopment unveiled in September. Normandy is in negotiations to sell its city hall and police department building at 7700 Natural Bridge Road to Pearl for the development. That land would be combined with the adjacent 10-acre Immaculate Heart Convent owned by the Sisters of the Good Shepherd since 1874.

