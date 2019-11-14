Normandy is buying from St. Louis County two more small, abandoned lots that have delinquent property taxes in the city’s First Ward, on Winchelsea and Holborn drives. The purchases are for nominal fees.
Following City Council action Tuesday night, the city soon will own 17 lots in the area. Bermuda Investments, which has redevelopment projects underway in Ferguson and St. Louis, is writing a plan covering the entire area, bounded by Bermuda Road on the east, Brand Avenue on the north, Interstate 70 and the Normandy city limits.
The homes date to the 1950s and have been abandoned, largely because of mortgage costs and the need for major repairs. Bermuda has tentative plans to offer refurbished homes for $75,000 each, although in some cases lots may be combined for larger projects.
“There are a lot of homes within the Normandy School District that fall into this pattern, and we’re fortunate that in our city we have been able to stay on top of the situation, rather than just have blight grow,” Mayor Patrick Green said.