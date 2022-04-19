North St. Louis would see $150M infusion in federal funds under Jones' proposal

ST. LOUIS — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones wants more than half of the city's remaining $249 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds earmarked for revitalizing the city's North Side.

Jones, in remarks prepared for delivery Tuesday night, called for "a historic $150 million commitment" to heavily Black north St. Louis "to begin bridging the racial wealth gap that splits our city in two and put us on the road to economic justice."

The mayor, in a State of the City speech at Harris-Stowe State University marking her first year in office, also:

• Announced that the city Refuse Division expects next month to resume separate collection of recyclables in neighborhoods with alley dumpsters. That service was suspended in July, partly because of a shortage of trash truck drivers.

• Proposed a 3% pay raise next year for the city's approximately 5,000 civil service workers to help keep St. Louis competitive in hiring and to try to fill the city's many vacancies.

The salary hike, part of a proposed city budget for the fiscal year that begins in July, would be on top of an already-scheduled step increase of 1.5% for many workers.

• Called for a new paid family leave program for city employees costing $1 million. She also said she will propose new incentives "to help us retain our workforce as well."

• Proposed creating a Mayor's Office of Violence Prevention to coordinate efforts of public safety and health employees to reduce gun violence and address poverty, which she called "the father of crime."

Regarding the $150 million North Side initiative, Jones did not offer details. But she said the goal would be to create change St. Louisans can both see and feel on their streets.

"This change looks like fewer boarded-up and crumbling buildings on our blocks," she said. "We must stabilize and renovate vacant buildings to make them neighborhood assets, instead of deadly risks to residents and our firefighters."

She said the city was tragically reminded of that problem when a city firefighter, Benjamin Polson, died in January while searching for survivors in a burning vacant home.

Jones said the change also includes "thriving new small businesses on neighborhood main streets" and more affordable and market-rate housing.

She called for a coalition of "community, labor, faith, business, our philanthropic partners, our universities" to leverage the $150 million investment and magnify its impact in the years to come.

She said she is getting community input for her eventual proposal for spending the second-year ARPA allocation through an online survey and public meetings.

She said she also will work on it with community leaders and the Board of Aldermen, which must approve the spending.

The $150 million would be in addition to other American Rescue Plan money already directed to the economically disadvantaged North Side. Included is Aldermanic President Lewis Reed's $37 million plan passed Monday by aldermen to provide grants to businesses and nonprofits along 10 major north St. Louis streets.

The city is getting the American Rescue Plan funds, approved by Congress last year, in two $249 million increments; the second amount has yet to be allocated.

Jones also noted that the city is getting additional money through an infrastructure bill passed by Congress and a $500 million settlement with the National Football League over the Rams' departure.

Jones didn't comment on ongoing negotiations with St. Louis County and the board overseeing The Dome at America's Center on divvying up the settlement money.

But she said the city's share must be invested "with an eye towards our children and our grandchildren — not the next election cycle."

Jones, who gave the speech on the eve of the one-year anniversary of her inauguration, also recounted issues her administration has worked on since taking office.

She cited the city's drop in criminal homicides last year that bucked national trends but added that a single life lost to gun violence is one too many.

She also mentioned using American Rescue Plan money to expand Cure Violence, a violence intervention program used in several high-crime areas, and for heavy investments in youth summer jobs, a youth basketball league and victim services.

And she focused on the $500 direct cash assistance program that aided some families hurt economically by the pandemic.

She reiterated her plans to reduce city delays in answering 911 calls and to expand a program in which some 911 calls are diverted to mental health and social workers.

Jones’ speech was the first State of the City address since then-Mayor Lyda Krewson gave one in 2019 at City Hall, before the pandemic. She did so when invited by the Board of Aldermen, reviving what at one time was an annual tradition dropped over the previous decade.

