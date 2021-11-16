O’Fallon, Missouri, councilwoman’s conduct questioned at impeachment hearing

But on Tuesday, he testified he also resigned, in part, because Gatewood constantly questioned him and he had to make decisions with her reaction and its effect on morale in mind.

“In my experience as a police chief, she directly interfered with the duties that I was to do for the city,” he said, outlining instances where he said she pressured him to add positions or enact policies without going through his direct supervisor, the city manager.

Roland argued Gatewood, a former officer herself, never did anything improper.

“I honestly don’t know how the board can conclude that Ms. Gatewood interfered directly with Chief Dupuis when he testified himself that basically the only issue was that his feelings were hurt and he was asking questions,” Roland said in his closing statement. “I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that’s a rather ridiculous position to take.”

The special prosecutor, Jeff Deane, said it wasn’t necessary to determine that Gatewood actually ordered Dupuis to make a decision.

“Did the interference rise to the level that it’s enough to impeach her?” he asked. “It did.”