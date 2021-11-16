O’Fallon, Missouri, councilwoman’s conduct questioned at impeachment hearing

O’FALLON — A debate over whether a City Council member was doing her job as an elected official or actively undermining the previous police chief dominated an impeachment hearing here Tuesday.
Former O’Fallon police Chief Philip Dupuis testified that Councilwoman Katie Gatewood interfered with his job by questioning his personnel decisions in open meetings, dividing the department’s rank-and-file and receiving leaked information from some of his employees.
Her attorney, Dave Roland of the Freedom Center of Missouri, argued she was doing her job as an elected official by holding him accountable.
“You may not like the questions Ms. Gatewood was asking,” Roland said in closing statements. “(But) you don’t just get to get rid of your political opponents because they irritate you. I would submit that’s what this entire proceeding is about.”
The council will vote Jan. 13 whether to remove her from office. Roland said they would likely appeal if she is removed.
Dupuis resigned from his post in June, citing the “unintended consequences” of a new state law that sought to invalidate federal gun laws in Missouri.
But on Tuesday, he testified he also resigned, in part, because Gatewood constantly questioned him and he had to make decisions with her reaction and its effect on morale in mind.
“In my experience as a police chief, she directly interfered with the duties that I was to do for the city,” he said, outlining instances where he said she pressured him to add positions or enact policies without going through his direct supervisor, the city manager.
Roland argued Gatewood, a former officer herself, never did anything improper.
“I honestly don’t know how the board can conclude that Ms. Gatewood interfered directly with Chief Dupuis when he testified himself that basically the only issue was that his feelings were hurt and he was asking questions,” Roland said in his closing statement. “I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that’s a rather ridiculous position to take.”
The special prosecutor, Jeff Deane, said it wasn’t necessary to determine that Gatewood actually ordered Dupuis to make a decision.
“Did the interference rise to the level that it’s enough to impeach her?” he asked. “It did.”
Attorneys also heard testimony about whether Gatewood lied to the council about the identity of a whistleblower who brought forward information about alleged improper conduct by Dupuis while he was police chief in Conroe, Texas.
Impeachment prosecutors argued she lied by first saying the whistleblowers were multiple police officers and later telling an investigator it was an O’Fallon resident.
Roland maintained she didn’t lie and dismissed those accusations as people parsing words.
He also argued in a proceeding before the hearing that three council members had made statements in past meetings indicating they had already made a decision about how they’d vote. Gatewood did not testify during the hearing.
Mayor Bill Hennessy, who served as the judge for the impeachment, denied those motions. Roland said that decision violated her right to a fair trial and could serve as grounds for appeal.