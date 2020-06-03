You are the owner of this article.
Obama tweets Post-Dispatch coverage of Ferguson’s mayoral race
Obama tweets Post-Dispatch coverage of Ferguson's mayoral race

200602 ferguson election CK 003

Ella Jones receives news that she has been elected the next mayor of Ferguson at her watch party outside the Ferguson Community Empowerment Center in Ferguson on Tuesday, June 02, 2020. Photo by Chris Kohley, ckohley@post-dispatch.com.

 Chris Kohley

FERGUSON — The ascension of a black woman to mayor of this city captured international attention on Wednesday, including a tweet from former U.S. President Barack Obama.

Ferguson became the flashpoint for protests after Darren Wilson, a white police officer, shot and killed Mike Brown, an unarmed black man, on Aug. 9, 2014.

While an investigation by the Justice Department found Wilson did not violate Brown’s civil rights, it also found systemic racism and inequality in the city’s criminal justice system.

On Wednesday, Obama tweeted a link to a Post-Dispatch story about the election of Ella Jones on Tuesday and called it “a reminder of the difference politics and voting can make in changing who has the power to make real change in a community like Ferguson with a history of blatant discriminatory law enforcement practices.”

It was one of a series of texts from Obama highlighting coverage about police deescalating tension with protesters and the risk of using the U.S. military to control domestic protests.

Jones, who also will be the first woman to serve as the city’s mayor, secured her historic victory with 54% of the vote over Councilwoman Heather Robinett, who had 46%.

“It’s just our time,” Jones, 65, said in an interview Tuesday night. “It’s just my time to do right by the people.”

