O'Fallon, Mo., council votes to hold impeachment hearing for councilwoman

O'FALLON, Mo. — The O'Fallon City Council voted Thursday night to hold a hearing on whether Councilwoman Katie Gatewood should be removed from office. The articles of impeachment accuse Gatewood of lying to fellow public officials and violating the city's charter by launching an investigation into the background of the city's police chief without authorization.

That chief has since resigned.

The council voted 6-3 Thursday in favor of holding an impeachment hearing on Aug. 30. One member abstained.

Gatewood has denied any wrongdoing. She did not speak about the resolution at Thursday's meeting and voted against it.

Two other council members spoke against the resolution, saying the city should stop spending money on this effort.

Gatewood was elected last June as a council member for Ward 5.

