Off-site absentee voting sites open at four St. Louis library locations

ST. LOUIS — Off-site absentee voting is available beginning today at four public library locations in the city of St. Louis.
Qualified voters in the city can cast ballots from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through Nov. 2 at these locations:
• Buder Library, 4401 Hampton Ave.
• Central Library, 1301 Olive St.
• Julia Davis Library, 4415 Natural Bridge Ave.
• Schlafly Library, 225 N. Euclid Ave.
Voters who want to vote an absentee ballot at these locations will only be able to vote on a touch screen machine. Voters who want to cast a paper ballot will have to do so at the Board of Election Commissioners, 300 N. Tucker Blvd.
The board’s office is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, and Saturday, Oct. 31.
The last day that a voter can request an absentee ballot by mail is Wednesday, Oct. 21. The last day that a voter can vote an absentee ballot in person is Monday, Nov. 2.
A sample ballot for the general election ballot, and other information, is available on the Board of Election Commissioners website at www.stlelections.com.
The ballot is long; voters are encouraged to print a copy of the sample ballot, mark it, and bring it with them when they go to cast their ballot.
