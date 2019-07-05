ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A special prosecutor has dismissed three felony charges alleging official misconduct by Alorton Mayor Jo Ann Reed related to an accusation that she operated a police vehicle with its lights flashing last September.
As part of a plea agreement, Reed on Tuesday pleaded guilty to a lesser misdemeanor charge of possessing an oscillating light. Reed was sentenced by Circuit Judge Stephen McGlynn to $250 in fines and court costs, online court records say.
Also dismissed were unrelated charges from 2016 alleging vote buying and disregarding the election code and from 2017 alleging official misconduct.
Reed’s attorney, Justin Kuehn, said the special prosecutor in the case, David Rands, agreed to drop the various charges because there was insufficient evidence.
"I've been a target of a lot of stuff," including criminal charges, the mayor said, but her strength and resilience have seen her through, she added. "They haven't been able to run me out of this town."