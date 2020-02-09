Officials decide against a digital message board at Kirkwood City Hall
KIRKWOOD — Mayor Tim Griffin and the City Council decided Thursday not to go forward with a proposed digital message board in front of City Hall at 139 South Kirkwood Road.

The cost drew objections, and it was noted that such signs are not allowed in the city’s historic district.

During a council work session, Chief Administrative Officer Russ Hawes said the city had obtained two bids for a digital sign, at a cost between $50,000 and $60,000.

Councilwoman Nancy Luetzow supported the proposal.

“It would identify a historic structure, and our strategic plan talks about engaging citizens and keeping them informed,” she said.

“Thousands of cars (each day) go by City Hall, and (the sign) would be free advertising. A digital message board would be the most versatile and easy to manipulate by staff, to advertise City Council and Planning and Zoning Commission meetings. We could let (residents and businesses) know what’s going on and be a more welcoming place. This would be informational and not flashy advertising.”

But Griffin said that “$50,000 to $60,000 would be better used on streets.”

“Also, digital signs aren’t allowed in our historic district (where City Hall is located), and I don’t want to go down the road of saying we can go do it and no one else can,” he said.

Luetzow said she’d be willing to change the proposal to an analog sign.

“For instance, Webster Groves and Rock Hill have analog signs, while cities like Sunset Hills and Richmond Heights have digital signs,” Luetzow said.

