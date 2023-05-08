ST. LOUIS — Alderman Tom Oldenburg is set to lead a new special committee on cutting bureaucratic red tape at City Hall, a top priority of Aldermanic President Megan Green.

"I'm looking forward to making government cheaper and faster to deal with for anyone transacting business in the city," Oldenburg said in an interview.

Oldenburg said an initial target will be the city's liquor licensing process, which some business owners say takes months longer than it should.

The resolution authorizing the creation of the committee also calls for making it easier for immigrants to start businesses and streamlining the process of permitting for special events, which officials say currently requires the submission of hand-drawn maps and the payment of "arbitrary and inconsistent fees."