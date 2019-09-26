Olivette officials gave final approval Tuesday to rezoning and other legislation for construction of the Olivette Gateway Plaza development.
Some nearby residents protested proposed building heights and expressed concern about increased traffic on Price Road and $17 million in tax increment financing. But city officials insisted the project will keep the city moving forward, though “progress requires changes that are uncomfortable for some,” Councilman Sidney Clark said.
Saying the city has been looking at redeveloping the site — about 14 acres at the southwest corner of Interstate 170 and Olive Boulevard — since 1964, Clark added that if the project doesn’t go through, “We might as well lease this land to a farmer and let sheep graze there.”
Carlos Trejo, the city’s director of planning and community development, has said that plans by developer KEAT Olivette Gateway LLC are for about 62,000 square feet of commercial development — including retail stores, restaurants and a 20,000-square-foot grocery store — as well as about 280,000 square feet of office space, a hotel with 120 to 150 rooms, and two parking structures.