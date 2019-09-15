Olivette's mayor and City Council gave a first reading Tuesday to rezoning and other legislation that would allow construction of the Olivette Gateway Plaza development.
Before the reading, some nearby residents protested plans for buildings taller than city-mandated maximum heights and expressed concerns about increased traffic on nearby Price Road.
A final vote on the legislation is set for Sept. 24.
The development would be on about 14 acres at the southeast corner of Interstate 170 and Olive Boulevard, said Carlos Trejo, the city’s director of planning and community development, during a public hearing Tuesday.
Plans by developer KEAT Olivette Gateway LLC (a division of KEAT Properties) are for about 62,000 square feet of commercial development — including retail stores, restaurants and a 20,000-square-foot grocery store — as well as about 280,000 square feet of office space, a hotel with 120 to 150 rooms, and two parking structures, he said.
Greg Yawitz of KEAT, the developer, told Waldman and the council that he now owns 100% of the development site property and that all residential properties there are vacant.
A revised traffic impact study for the area, presented by Nirav Patel with CBB Transportation Engineers, indicated that Price Road couldn’t be used for heavy truck traffic for the development.
“The plan provides more lanes to get traffic away from the site quickly,” he said.
“Price Road would operate well below its capacity and would be able to handle the additional traffic.”
The road’s capacity is 8,000 to 10,000 vehicles a day, Patel said, with its existing traffic at about 4,000 to 5,000 vehicles a day and the development set to add 1,000 vehicles a day.
During public comment, most residents speaking were critical of the plan.
Some contended traffic and speed on Price Road are already a problem, with traffic often backing up on the street.
Mark Minton of Stoneleigh Towers said the city “is moving in a direction that will forever change the landscape of our community with the addition of multistory buildings.”
He was concerned about the development calling for three buildings greater than the 45-foot maximum height allowed in the city code and asked that the public be allowed to vote on the issue.