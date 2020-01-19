Olivette to ask voters to approve tax increase for park improvements, new community center

OLIVETTE — Mayor Missy Waldman and the City Council gave unanimous final approval Tuesday to legislation that calls for Proposition C to go before voters April 7.

The 20-year general obligation bond issue would provide $16.2 million to construct, renovate, furnish and equip various improvements in the city’s five parks as well as build a new community center.

A couple of residents expressed concerns about the timing of the bond issue, inclusion of a fitness center in the plans and other issues.

Funding of the entire bond issue project amount would require a levy of 14.6 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.

However, City Manager Barbara Sondag said that part of that amount would be covered by the existing debt service levy of 10.9 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, which would be continued — if voters approve the plan — from a 2014 bond issue that funded construction of the current City Hall at 1140 Dielman Road. That rate would otherwise be discontinued next year.

“As an example, the owner of a home valued at $250,000 would pay a little under $6 per month in additional taxes if the ballot proposal is approved,” she said.