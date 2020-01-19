Olivette to ask voters to approve tax increase for park improvements, new community center

OLIVETTE — Mayor Missy Waldman and the City Council gave unanimous final approval Tuesday to legislation that calls for Proposition C to go before voters April 7.
The 20-year general obligation bond issue would provide $16.2 million to construct, renovate, furnish and equip various improvements in the city’s five parks as well as build a new community center.
A couple of residents expressed concerns about the timing of the bond issue, inclusion of a fitness center in the plans and other issues.
Funding of the entire bond issue project amount would require a levy of 14.6 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
However, City Manager Barbara Sondag said that part of that amount would be covered by the existing debt service levy of 10.9 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, which would be continued — if voters approve the plan — from a 2014 bond issue that funded construction of the current City Hall at 1140 Dielman Road. That rate would otherwise be discontinued next year.
“As an example, the owner of a home valued at $250,000 would pay a little under $6 per month in additional taxes if the ballot proposal is approved,” she said.
The current Community Center, in Warson Park at 9723 Grandview Drive, was built in 1962 as an elementary school. In 1974, the city purchased the property from the Ladue School District and began using it as a Community Center.
"Residents showed strong support for a new Community Center with amenities including such things as a fitness area, gym, and multipurpose rooms,” she said, adding the new location of the Community Center would still be in Warson Park, but off Warson Road and in the former location of the Saints roller rink.
Other planned improvements proposed include splash pads at several parks, new playground equipment at all parks, a new pavilion at both Irv Zeid Park and Stacey Park, and the removal of invasive species of plants, such as honeysuckle, at parks.