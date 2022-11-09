Olivette to curb odors at medical marijuana cultivation facilities

OLIVETTE — The Olivette City Council has approved restrictions on facilities growing or processing marijuana, following a monthslong effort by residents to block pot farm odors.

The council voted unanimously Tuesday to adopt a 750-foot residential buffer between homes and pot farms, processing or testing facilities, making it at least the third city in the St. Louis region with a residential buffer.

The ordinance also requires the facilities to keep odors "minimally detectable" outside their buildings and get a special permit to operate, during which the city can set additional regulations.

The ordinance comes months after Proper Cannabis, which operates a pot farm in Rock Hill, withdrew plans to open a second farm in Olivette in an old warehouse that backed up to homes. Residents raised concerns that mitigation technologies wouldn't prevent the facility from leaking odor into the surrounding neighborhood.

State law bars cities from banning medical marijuana businesses. But it requires businesses use filtration tools to keep odors limited and makes it a violation if the odors cause a public nuisance.

Some Olivette residents wanted the city to go further by requiring that no odor at all be detectable just outside the pot farm's doors.

Olivette City Attorney Paul Martin said this week that could open the city to lawsuits because state law doesn't allow cities to set "unreasonable" restrictions on marijuana businesses.

The city could only address odors that rise to the level of a "public harm," he said.

"The public harm is where that odor migrates to the boundary line and then beyond ... that's what the city can regulate," Martin said.

Missouri voters on Tuesday legalized recreational marijuana under a similar set of regulations as the current medical marijuana law, including a maximum 1,000 foot buffer between pot business and day cares, schools and places of worship.

Cities, however, can hold a public vote on whether to ban marijuana businesses serving recreational users.

