On a ‘masks optional’ bus, new Missouri lawmakers to embark on statewide tour

JEFFERSON CITY — New lawmakers embarking on a statewide tour this year will have a choice: jump on the bus requiring masks or hop on another classified as “masks optional.”

The tour is a once-every-two-years tradition for lawmakers entering the Missouri House, but the first in the COVID-19 era. It is scheduled for Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, and from Dec. 7 to 11.

COVID-19 cases in Missouri have reached record highs in November, with the state reporting more than 2,000 new cases every day so far this month. The state reported 3,244 new cases on Monday.

Gov. Mike Parson’s administration has urged mask wearing when out in public, but hasn’t required it.

“Yes, there will be two buses,” Dana Rademan Miller, chief clerk of the House, said in an email. “Yes, one masks mandatory and one masks optional.

“We will also be conducting daily temperature checks and have instructed all who attend that there may be certain facilities that are part of the tour where face coverings and health screenings will be required,” she said.