On final day, Missouri lawmakers approve new vote-by-mail options

A last-minute push to allow restaurants to permanently sell to-go cocktails also failed.

In all, the two chambers sent less than 50 bills to Gov. Mike Parson, down from previous years when more than 100 different bills were sent to the governor’s office.

The relatively meager results of the 2020 session reflect the effects of the spread of the coronavirus. Six weeks were lost when both chambers shut down in March.

House Democrats said Republicans did not focus enough on laws that could help people weather the pandemic and instead conducted a “business-as-usual agenda” when they returned three weeks ago.

“We can walk and chew gum at the same time,” House Speaker Elijah Haahr said in response.

The final version of the “no excuse” vote by mail proposal was worked out in a frenzy of activity Thursday night.

In doing so, however, negotiators removed language that revived part of the state’s controversial voter ID law, which was dumped by the Missouri Supreme Court.

Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, who oversees the state’s elections, also said he could not support the removal of the voter identification provisions.