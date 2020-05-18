You are the owner of this article.
Online Voters Guide available for June 2 election
Online Voters Guide available for June 2 election

The Post-Dispatch, stltoday.com and the League of Women Voters of Metro St. Louis have produced a Voters Guide for the June 2 local-level election in Missouri.

The election, which had been scheduled for April 7, was delayed by Gov. Mike Parson because of the coronavirus crisis.

To access the guide online, go to stltoday.com/votersguide. The guide includes information on candidates and ballot issues in St. Louis, St. Charles, Jefferson, Franklin, Lincoln and Warren counties. There will be no election in the city of St. Louis.

The printed guide will be in the Post-Dispatch Thursday.

