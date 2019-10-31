BALLWIN − Massage parlors and retailers that sell sex paraphernalia and pornographic magazines and videos now face additional hurdles if they want to open a business in Ballwin.
The Board of Aldermen passed a revised ordinance Monday that adds more regulations on where and how adult-oriented businesses can locate and operate.
The neighboring city of Manchester in west St. Louis County has also been clamping down on similar issues.
Under the new regulations in Ballwin, these types of businesses cannot be located within 500 feet of any school property, child day care center property or church property, or within 1,500 feet of a similar business. The ordinance does not target therapeutic massage businesses.
The ordinance also outlaws the sale or consumption of alcohol on the premises and requires employees to remain four feet away from customers. Cashiers are an exception. No patron may directly tip or provide a gratuity to an adult-service provider, defined as dancers, servers and others who perform nude or semi-nude.
The ordinance now defines an adult retail store as one that devotes more than one-third of its retail space to products including pornographic materials and sex toys.
The original ordinance was adopted in 2008, but over the past year city officials have been reviewing the code. At a public hearing in August, Mark Weaver, chairman of the planning and zoning committee, said that no adult-oriented businesses have asked to come to Ballwin, and that this action is preemptive.
Planning and zoning secretary Lisa Zimmerman said the city is setting guidelines that will make coming to Ballwin less desirable for adult-oriented businesses.
In other business Monday, City Administrator Bob Kuntz introduced Doug Schaeffler as Ballwin’s new police chief, effective Dec. 2. Schaeffler is currently police chief in Richmond Heights, a position he has held for three years.
Schaeffler succeeds Kevin Scott, who accepted a security director position with Metro Transit in August.
Manchester, population 18,000, has put a cap on the number of massage therapy businesses and taken on Doctor John’s.