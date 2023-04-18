ST. LOUIS — The new Board of Aldermen got its first big fight out of the way Tuesday.

In its inaugural action as a body of 15 members — down from the 29 it had for more than a century — the board voted 10-4 to adopt rules ending another time-honored tradition: awarding powerful committee chairmanships by order of seniority.

The move appeared to clear one of the few remaining obstacles for the board's progressive Democrats as they look to overhaul city administration, fight racial inequality and tackle poverty. Under the old rules, more centrist aldermen with long tenures could claim chairs of key panels on topics like crime, development and infrastructure policy and use those positions to stymie legislation.

But on Tuesday, the first day of the new session, the board voted to put chair assignments in the hands of Aldermanic President Megan Green, the progressive bloc's agenda-setter, and three of the aldermen she endorsed in the election earlier this month.

Green said the new rules would make the board more democratic and balance respect for experience as well as "new perspectives."

But Sharon Tyus, the third-longest-tenured alderman and one of Green's most vocal critics, railed against the change. She said it discriminated against senior Black aldermen from north St. Louis, like her.

"You are a tyrant," she shouted at Green. "You are autocratic and racist."

The fight over seniority was a long time coming. Left-wing aldermen spent years watching more centrist chairmen use their power to kill proposals aimed at changing how the city handles development incentives, police oversight and other issues.

And over the last year, Tyus in particular raised progressives' ire as the chair of the Streets, Traffic and Refuse Committee. Mayor Tishaura O. Jones' administration accused Tyus of holding up a bill with money for street and sidewalk repair. Tyus denied it, and called for the mayor's director of operations to resign.

Tyus also threatened to use her position to force the administration to give her the names and addresses of everyone who received one-time $500 payments from the city last year. Tyus said the payments, which were supposed to help struggling residents cover basic necessities, skipped over her northside ward — even as exasperated mayoral aides insisted they sent 403 payments there.

Jones and Green tried to deny Tyus re-election this spring. They both backed Baden businesswoman Tashara Earl in the new 12th Ward election. But Tyus won by 11 percentage points. And in an Election Day interview, she made clear she'd return emboldened, saying the North Side had rejected Jones and Green.

But on Tuesday, she was outnumbered. Only Aldermen Pam Boyd, of the northwest side, Joe Vollmer, of the Hill, and Laura Keys, of the O'Fallon neighborhood, joined her in voting against the change.

And some of the new Black board members allied with Green, who is white, pushed back hard on Tyus' allegations of racism.

"I call it baloney," said Alderman Rasheen Aldridge, of Old North St. Louis. He noted that most of his ward is north of Delmar Boulevard, and the board made him assistant floor leader. Shameem Clark Hubbard, who is Black and whose ward straddles Delmar, is the floor leader.

Green, for her part, also pointed out that when her team surveyed 11 other cities, including Kansas City and Chicago, they didn't find a single one that picked committee chairs by seniority.

She added, however, that the new rules were meant to hold committee chairs more accountable to the entire board. And she said in the future, aldermen who obstruct progress can count on a tougher time securing their preferred committee chairmanships.

"These types of changes encourage collegiality," Green said.