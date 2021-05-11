Over objections of conservatives, Missouri House approves boost in state gas tax

“This should go to a vote of the people,” Taylor said.

An amendment sending the initiative to a statewide vote was the subject of intense debate for more than four hours. It was defeated on a resounding 102-48 vote, with Democrats voting in favor and a coalition of Republicans sticking with Schatz, providing a path forward for the increase.

The final version was sent to Parson on a 104-52 vote.

Increasing the tax will boost Missouri’s tax rate from 49th lowest in the nation to a middle-of-the-pack position among surrounding states but still far less than Illinois’ 52 cents per gallon.

Missouri’s fuel tax has not been increased since 1996, despite having the seventh largest highway system in the nation. Alaska is the only state with a lower gas tax — with an 8-cent-per-gallon rate.

“We are still on a 1996 budget in the year 2021,” said Ruth. “We have a duty to make sure our roads and bridges are safe.”

The current fuel tax rate generated about $692 million in 2020. The added taxes are projected to raise an additional $455 million annually to put toward maintaining Missouri’s roads and bridges.