CLAYTON — Post-Dispatch photographer Cristina Fletes is leaving the newspaper after five years to join the St. Louis County executive’s office.
Fletes, 34, will start Jan. 8 in the new position of multimedia coordinator in the office of St. Louis County Executive Sam Page. She will be tasked with shooting photos and video and creating original content for the county website and social media. She will report to former Post-Dispatch reporter Doug Moore, who joined county government earlier this year. Her annual salary will be $75,000.
“It’s an opportunity I can’t pass up,” Fletes said. “It’s the first position of its kind at the county and it will allow me to bring my photo and video skills to a whole new area. It’s bittersweet to leave the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, but I’ve been fortunate to have received the kind of boot camp training that only a newspaper can provide.”
Fletes joined the newspaper in mid-2014 and contributed to the newspaper’s award-winning photography in Ferguson. Her last day at the paper will be Dec. 31.