Page administration hires ex-councilwoman for $89,000 health job

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — County Executive Sam Page’s administration has tapped former County Councilwoman Rochelle Walton Gray, a central figure in a raging council leadership fight, for an $89,000-a-year health job.
Walton Gray left office recently following her defeat in the Democratic primary last August. On Friday, she began work as the COVID-19 vaccine community outreach coordinator for the county’s Department of Public Health.
A key assignment for Walton Gray, a longtime North County politician, will be to work with a newly formed North County Outreach Group to help increase vaccine pre-registration in that area.
Sign-ups have lagged in parts of the area, where much of the county’s Black population lives.
Earlier this month Walton Gray, then a lame duck District 4 councilwoman, cast one of four votes to retain Lisa Clancy, D-5th District and a Page ally, as council chair.
Walton Gray’s vote was controversial, as her council term was set to expire at the end of December. But a county charter change approved by voters last year delayed the swearing-in of new county officeholders until Jan. 12.
Based on a county counselor’s opinion, Clancy and Walton Gray saw the charter change as an opportunity to extend Walton Gray’s tenure on the council and allow her to vote Jan. 5.
On Jan. 15, Walton Gray’s successor, fellow Democrat Shalonda Webb, joined a rival bipartisan faction to elect Rita Heard Days, D-1st District, as chairwoman. The issue of whether Days or Clancy should be in charge is now in court.
Page’s spokesman, Doug Moore, said in a text message that the hiring of Walton Gray was not in return for her vote to keep Clancy in charge of the council.
Also hired recently to help work on vaccine rollout was Damon Broadus, a former American Heart Association official. He is the county agency’s new director of health promotion and public health research at a $95,000-a-year salary.
The outreach group is made up of 20 civic, religious and government leaders with North County ties.