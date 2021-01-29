Page administration hires ex-councilwoman for $89,000 health job

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Based on a county counselor’s opinion, Clancy and Walton Gray saw the charter change as an opportunity to extend Walton Gray’s tenure on the council and allow her to vote Jan. 5.

On Jan. 15, Walton Gray’s successor, fellow Democrat Shalonda Webb, joined a rival bipartisan faction to elect Rita Heard Days, D-1st District, as chairwoman. The issue of whether Days or Clancy should be in charge is now in court.

Page’s spokesman, Doug Moore, said in a text message that the hiring of Walton Gray was not in return for her vote to keep Clancy in charge of the council.

Also hired recently to help work on vaccine rollout was Damon Broadus, a former American Heart Association official. He is the county agency’s new director of health promotion and public health research at a $95,000-a-year salary.