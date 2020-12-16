Page appoints former ambassador to St. Louis Economic Development Partnership

CLAYTON — Kevin O’Malley, the former U.S. ambassador to Ireland under President Barack Obama, was named Wednesday to the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page. Page said O’Malley would “serve as our envoy to the international business community.”

The Partnership has 15 seats; 11 are appointed by the county executive and four by the St. Louis mayor.

Page said on Wednesday that O’Malley would “help up elevate our work in building relationships with the international business community.”

O’Malley served as U.S. ambassador to Ireland from 2014 to 2017. In 2019, working for the Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale law firm in St. Louis, O’Malley was appointed as ambassador in residence and professor of practice affiliated with the Center for International and Comparative Law at St. Louis University School of Law.

Before serving as ambassador, O’Malley practiced at Greensfelder leading the firm’s medical negligence and white-collar crime practice areas.

Under then-Gov. Jay Nixon, O’Malley also previously served on the Missouri Board of Registration for the Healing Arts, which regulates physicians in the state.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.