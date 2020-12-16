 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Page appoints former ambassador to St. Louis Economic Development Partnership
0 comments

Page appoints former ambassador to St. Louis Economic Development Partnership

{{featured_button_text}}
Kevin O' Malley

Kevin F. O'Malley addressing friends at a going-away party Wednesday at Missouri Botanical Gardens

CLAYTON — Kevin O’Malley, the former U.S. ambassador to Ireland under President Barack Obama, was named Wednesday to the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page. Page said O’Malley would “serve as our envoy to the international business community.”

The Partnership has 15 seats; 11 are appointed by the county executive and four by the St. Louis mayor.

Page said on Wednesday that O’Malley would “help up elevate our work in building relationships with the international business community.” 

O’Malley served as U.S. ambassador to Ireland from 2014 to 2017. In 2019, working for the Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale law firm in St. Louis, O’Malley was appointed as ambassador in residence and professor of practice affiliated with the Center for International and Comparative Law at St. Louis University School of Law.

Before serving as ambassador, O’Malley practiced at Greensfelder leading the firm’s medical negligence and white-collar crime practice areas.

Under then-Gov. Jay Nixon, O’Malley also previously served on the Missouri Board of Registration for the Healing Arts, which regulates physicians in the state.

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports